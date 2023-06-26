A child was saved from the St. Clair River after accidentally falling into the water Sunday.

Rescue crews were called to the 3300 block of Military Street about 6:20 p.m. after the 7-year-old boy was reported to have fallen into the river.

Port Huron Police Sgt. Ryan Sheedy said a 29-year-old Port Huron man jumped into the water and pulled the boy out as rescue crews were heading to the scene.

The boy swallowed some water but was otherwise uninjured. Sheedy said the boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials said the incident is believed to be accidental.

Port Huron man saves 7-year-old from St. Clair River Sunday