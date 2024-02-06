Port Huron man who threatened to blow up Michigan Works sent to prison

A Port Huron man who called St. Clair County Central Dispatch threatening to blow up Michigan Works and kill several law enforcement officers was sentenced to prison Monday.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Daniel Damman ordered Kevin Koschnitzke, 37, to serve a minimum of one year and seven months and up to five years in prison, telling him his history of making threats warranted incarceration.

Koschnitzke was arrested in August after he called 911 15 times to say he was going to blow up Michigan Works' office in the Municipal Office Building in Port Huron. He also threatened to kill several law enforcement officers.

Michigan Works is a nonprofit organization that helps Michigan residents access job training and employment. Police have said Koschnitzke targeted the agency because he was mad about another incident he was not directly involved in.

Koschnitzke pleaded guilty in November to attempting to make a false report or threat of terrorism, reduced from the original charge of making a false report or threat of terrorism. As part of the plea agreement the prosecution dropped a habitual offender enhancement and reduced the maximum penalty Koschnitzke faced.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Smith Deegan said Koshnitzke at times mocked dispatchers and law enforcement officers, asking if they were "having fun" trying to locate him.

Damman told Koschnitzke he was concerned because Koschnitzke had been arrested on a similar offense in January 2023 when he threatened to bring a gun to McLaren Port Huron. The threats against Michigan Works happened just two months after he was released from jail.

"I think there is ample evidence to support that prison is where he needs to be," Damman said.

Koschnitzke was given credit for 73 days he had already served in jail during court proceedings. He was ordered to pay $498 in fines and fees.

