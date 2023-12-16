Port Huron Northern alumna hoped to inspire at MSU commencement ceremony

Alexandra Allers said she wanted to share a message of inclusion and community to inspire her fellow students at the Michigan State University commencement ceremony Saturday.

Allers is a Fort Gratiot native and Port Huron Northern alumna. Allers applied to speak at the commencement ceremony because she felt that she had an impactful message to give to her fellow Spartans. She said she was very excited and honored to share the message.

"My speech is really about the MSU family and how the community can come together in times of celebration, but also to overcome the hardship and adversity we have gone through in the past couple of years," Allers said.

The commencement ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. A livestream for the ceremony can be found on MSU's commencement information page.

Allers graduated from Port Huron Northern in 2019. She is graduating from MSU's James Madison College with a double major in social relations and policy, and English.

Fort Gratiot native and Port Huron Northern alumna Alexandra Allers spoke at the Michigan State University commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Allers was born legally blind. Through her time at Northern, she was given accommodations such as braille materials and electronic version of books. She was very involved in student life, and participated in marching band, concert band, drama club and Mock Trial among other extracurricular activities.

"I found Northern to be very accommodating and supportive," Allers said. "They always made sure I had access and could fully participate inside and outside the classroom."

Allers said MSU was no different in providing accommodations. She said the university's Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities ensured she had everything to succeed in the classroom.

While at MSU, Allers was involved in the pre-law fraternity Kappa Alpha Pi, and served on the executive boards of the Council of Students with Disabilities, MSU Leader Dogs for the Blind Club and Tower Guard. She is currently interning with the Michigan Head Start Association. She was an advocate for students with disabilities on MSU's campus.

She was also a legal intern for St. Clair County and for a Port Huron-based law firm.

"I became interested in law because of my experience with Mock Trial at Northern," Allers said. "I found that a lot of things the required skills for it, like analytical reading and presentations, aligned with my own interests."

Allers said she plans to get some more work experience after graduation, and to keep her options open for career possibilities. She said that while she was set on going to law school when she first started at MSU, she now wants to explore and figure out what field will fit her best.

