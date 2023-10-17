Port Huron Police arrest woman for attempted murder and armed robbery

A woman who was arrested last week has been arraigned in St. Clair County on charges including assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

Amber Sweet, 37, was charged after a man reported someone attempted to rob and kill him at his Griswold Street apartment on Oct. 7.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police someone pepper sprayed him and shot at him twice. A criminal complaint states the attacker was attempting to steal medication from the victim during the assault.

The victim identified the attacker as Sweet, saying he recognized her by her voice and perfume.

The victim reportedly told police Sweet owned a red Mercury Grand Marquis. The affidavit states several witnesses told police they saw a red or maroon Grand Marquis driving away from the residence.

Police located the car and found it was registered to Ashley Sweet, Amber's wife.

Amber was arrested and booked into the St. Clair County jail for the assault. Ashley told police she owned a handgun, but denied owning ammunition.

After interviewing Amber, police returned to Ashley and she admitted Amber had told her to dispose of the ammunition in their residence. Ashley said she dumped the bullets in a bin near a restaurant.

Assault with intent to murder and armed robbery are both punishable by up to life in prison. Amber was also charged with first-degree home invasion, up to 20 years in prison, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of weapons ammunition by a convicted felon, both up to five years, and four counts of felony firearm use, up to two years each.

Amber Sweet was charged as a habitual offender, which increases the potential sentence of her home invasion and firearm possession charges to up to life in prison. The felony firearm use charges have an increased penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Ashley Sweet was charged with lying to police, punishable with up to four years in prison, and accessory after the fact, punishable with up to five years in prison.

Amber is being held on $1 million bail. Ashley was not arrested, and posted 10% of a $50,000 bond.

Both defendants have examination hearings scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron Police arrest woman for attempted murder and armed robbery