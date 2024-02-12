Port Huron Police investigating shots fired on Gillett Street
The Port Huron Police Department is investigating reports that shots were fired on Gillett Street Monday morning.
Sgt. Ryan Mynsberge said they received multiple calls around 5:20 a.m. reporting shots around the 1000 block of Gillett. A responding officer found damage to a nearby residence from gunfire.
No injuries were reported.
