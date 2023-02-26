Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said police found a person dead inside a home in the 1300 block of 17th Street about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

The person was discovered after police were called to the location about 1:45 a.m. for a possible assault or disturbance possibly involving a firearm. Officers received information two people had fled the house and there was a potential subject armed inside.

Kerrigan said the department’s special response, crisis negotiation and criminal investigation teams were called to the scene. Residents in the area were told to stay inside.

He said after several hours of trying to communicate with the person they entered the home and found the person dead. Kerrigan said further information about the person was not available.

He said police are treating it as a “suspicious death.” He said as of 9:30 a.m. police were still investigating and could not say if the person was found with a weapon.

Kerrigan said the people who fled the home have been located and are cooperating.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron police investigating 'suspicious death' on 17th Street