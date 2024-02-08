Port Huron Police request help finding 81-year-old man last seen in Ferndale

Pendrock's car, a 2008 Jeep Liberty with the license plate 0719K7

Roger Pendrock is 81 and was last seen in Ferndale Wednesday evening.

The Port Huron Police Department is requesting help locating an 81-year-old man who was last seen in Ferndale.

Roger Pendrock, 81, was reported missing from his Port Huron residence around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police department news release.

The news release states traffic cameras located Pendrock's car, a silver/gold 2008 Jeep Liberty with the license plate 0719K7 in Ferndale, near the intersection of 9 Mile Road and Woodward Ave., at around 5:22 p.m.

Pendrock has been diagnosed with dementia, and police are asking anyone who has seen his car or has knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

