Port Huron Schools to hold Active Assailant Response Training following Oxford tragedy

Port Huron School students will have a half fay Jan. 14 as staff undergo training with local law enforcement.

Local law enforcement and Port Huron Schools staff will gather for an Active Assailant Response Training the afternoon of Jan. 14.

"We are very proud of our current district safety plans but also know we can always do better. Our teams feel we can strengthen what we do in the case of an emergency with additional training," Superintendent Theo Kerhoulas said in a letter to families.

Students will have a half day with further details expected to be announced next week.

"This training is in partnership with the Port Huron Police and St. Clair County Sheriff departments and will be conducted by local officers," Kerhoulas said in the letter. "Our efforts will strengthen our protocols and communication systems for our students, staff, law enforcement officers and emergency responders. Safety is the highest priority at Port Huron Schools, and we appreciate your support of this half day."

Kerhoulas said Port Huron police Chief Joe Platzer initiated a meeting with school officials and school resource officers from the city and sheriff department, and the idea for another training came out of it.

"Our district is proud of our relationship with PHPD and SCCSD … our kids are safer because of it," Kerhoulas said in an email.

Dennis Huisman, a Port Huron police school resource officer, said in an email school resources officers joined the district in early 2018 and several trainings have followed at multiple buildings.

"The Port Huron Police Department was recently awarded the School Violence Prevention Program grant for 2021 to fund two more upcoming multi-agency Active Assailant Response training sessions in 2022. This grant will also fund advanced training for Port Huron Police School Resource Officers for the next two years," Huisman said.

"The Port Huron Police Department and the Port Huron Area School District have always worked together to keep staff and students safe," he added. "The police department and the school district understand how necessary training is and regularly train staff and students. Training is paramount to school safety, and the more training opportunities that are made available, the more knowledgeable and aware staff and students are."

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said law enforcement is also in discussions with other districts, churches and businesses to hold trainings in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.

Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, were killed in the shooting Nov. 30 in Oxford, about an hour west of Port Huron. Seven others were wounded.

Handwritten messages are left at the memorial site outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.

King said from what he has heard of the incident, the students and staffs' training played a role in saving lives.

"From everything I saw, there is no doubt the training they had and the actions of that school resource officer kept those numbers from being even worse than they were," he said.

King said Port Huron Schools has been highly focused on student safety and has taken steps to keep buildings secured.

"The idea is we train the faculty and they are supposed to push down that training to the students," he said. "I think they do a great job of thinking about school safety, not just talking the talk, but walking the walk."

A 15-year-old student is facing charges including first-degree murder and terrorism in the Oxford shooting. His parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer, are being held in the Oakland County jail.

Efforts to assist the victims and Oxford community can be found at https://www.oxfordstrongcommunity.org.

Reporting threats

Students can also anonymously report potential criminal behavior or threats of harm directed to students or school staff to Michigan State Police's OK2SAY. Students can report tips in one of several ways:

Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov

OK2SAY website: www.ok2say.com

OK2SAY mobile app: Available for download in app stores for iPhone and Android

In need of help

The Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) is available in Oakland County. Residents can call or text 844-44-MICAL (844-446-4225) 24/7 for free behavioral health crisis triage, support, resource information and referral to local services. Chat is also available through Michigan.gov/MiCAL.

