A 15-year-old boy from Port Huron has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Port Huron Township overnight Wednesday, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., authorities received a 911 call from a house in the 2500 block of Petit Street, reporting the structure was struck by bullets multiple times. Minutes earlier, a sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle turn off 32nd Street onto Petit, police said, before hearing gunshots nearby and seeing the same vehicle returning to 32nd.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and detained six juveniles and three adults.

The sheriff's office said two teen boysin the vehicle are believed to have been involved in an altercation over the Fourth of July weekend with another youth who lives in the Petit home, and that one of the boys fired multiple shots from the vehicle at the house.

Bullets reportedly penetrated the home’s deck, exterior walls, interior walls, and several items inside the house, although no one in the home was injured, the sheriff's office said.

The 15-year-old boy remained in custody as of late Wednesday afternoon, awaiting a decision on charges from the St. Clair County prosecutor’s office.

Additional petitions for charges were expected to be requested for two other juveniles in the vehicle, including one of felony firearm, accessory after the fact, and driving on a suspended/without a license.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron teen, 15, arrested in connection with drive-by shooting