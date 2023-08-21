A 38-year-old Port Huron Township man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Port Huron.

The St. Clair County Sheriff Office performed a traffic stop on Jesse Phillips on Minnie Street Wednesday in relation to an ongoing investigation, the department said in a statement. He was arrested after deputies found cocaine and methamphetamine in his possession.

After the arrest the sheriff's office executed two search warrants for residences related to Phillips, one in Port Huron and the other in Port Huron Township.

The sheriff's office reportedly found "a dealer quantity" of meth and cocaine at the properties, though the exact amounts were not included in the news release. Deputies also reportedly found materials used to package and distribute the drugs.

Phillips was arraigned Friday on two charges of possession of a controlled substance - second or subsequent offense. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 29.

Phillips did not have a lawyer listed in court documents. His bond was set at $25,000.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron Twp. man facing drug charges following traffic stop