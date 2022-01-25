Port Huron woman allegedly killed in drug deal gone bad

A man recounted how he found his girlfriend dead after she was allegedly slain in a drug deal gone bad.

At the examination hearing Tuesday for Robert Kimin Tonchen, of Port Huron, Nicholas Floyd said his girlfriend, Stephanie Thompson, met Tonchen shortly after midnight on New Year's Day to give him drugs.

The couple thought Tonchen was then going to sell the drugs and use the money to give them back the $25 he owed them. Tonchen was their neighbor.

"(Tonchen) was a neighbor and somebody we thought was a friend," Floyd said.

Thompson had been out for a few hours when Floyd called her around 3:30 a.m. and again at 4 a.m. to check on her. On the second phone call, when Floyd asked what was taking so long, he heard Tonchen in the background say it was his fault she had been out so long.

Floyd couldn't reach Thompson after that, with her phone ringing and then going straight to voicemail. About an hour after the 4 a.m. phone call, Tonchen burst into Floyd's home and seemed disoriented. Floyd said he saw blood on Tonchen's elbow and asked what happened.

Tonchen was also holding Thompson's keys, which worried Floyd because she never gave anyone her car keys.

“(Thompson would) die before she’d ever give up her car keys," Floyd said.

Tonchen told Floyd he had been jumped and said he stabbed someone. He claimed Thompson had tried to help him but he grabbed her keys and ran. Tonchen said he could take Floyd to Thompson and the two began walking down Nern Street towards 24th Street to find her.

Tonchen seemed to be paranoid, wasn't making sense and was walking them in circles, so Floyd said he would call the police, after which Tonchen disappeared. Floyd testified he went home to change into warm clothing and started walking back out into the neighborhood, eventually finding their white Grand Marquis in the 2700 block of Vanness Street.

Floyd opened the car door and saw smoke and Thompson hunched over the front seat. He became hysterical and ran home to call 911.

Port Huron Police Major Crimes Unit Detective William Sharp said surveillance footage in the area shows a white Grand Marquis pull up in the 2700 block of Vanness Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. A subject exited the vehicle and returned shortly at 5:12 a.m., after which flames can be seen inside the vehicle.

Sometime between 4:30 and 5:12 a.m., two subjects were seen on surveillance footage walking around the Village Manor Townhouses.

Shortly after the slaying, Sharp said he observed scratches on Tonchen's arms and suspected blood on his body and in his home.

Daniel Spitz, St. Clair and Macomb counties chief medical examiner and forensic pathologist, said the cause of Thompson’s death was stab wounds to the neck and torso and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

St. Clair County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Sparling said the surveillance footage matches the witness account. Coupled with the physical evidence, it's reasonable to conclude that Tonchen ambushed and killed Thompson.

"There was a problem with the defendant owing people money. There is a problem with this defendant selling people drugs," Sparling said. "I don't know what happened with the drug deal. I don't know if anybody's actually ever going to end up knowing what happened here. But I think what we will know is that this was an ambush, not just any, but it was very savage."

David Kelley, Tonchen's attorney, said no one knows what was happening in the car between midnight and 4:30 a.m., especially in the blank space between the last time she called Floyd at 4 a.m. and the surveillance footage of the car at 4:30 a.m.

Asking the court not to bind over the charges, Kelley said no evidence ties Tonchen to the murder.

"So what we really don't know too much about is what happened between midnight and 4:29. We know that Stephanie Thompson was in contact with people until about 4 a.m., so she presumably was doing OK until around then. We have still a big blank section of about 4 to 4:30 a.m.," Kelley said. "We haven't heard any testimony or any evidence about where that car was or what was happening at that time."

St. Clair County District Court Judge John Monaghan bound over the charges of open murder, tampering with evidence, fourth-degree arson and a habitual fourth offender enhancement. He said the witness testimony, surveillance footage and physical evidence met the probable cause standard.

If convicted, Tonchen faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years due to the habitual offender enhancement.

He was denied bond.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron woman allegedly killed in drug deal gone bad