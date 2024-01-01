Port of Islands shooter dead after shooting, killing employee on New Year's Eve

The person who shot and killed a Port of the Islands hotel employee New Year's Eve was found dead in an office in the hotel, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. They died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The suspected shooter was identified only as a former Port of the Islands employee; authorities are waiting until they have notified the suspect's next of kin to release their identity.

The person entered the Naples-area hotel around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, and shot a hotel employee, per a release from the Sheriff's Office. The employee died from their injuries.

Responding deputies evacuated the hotel, and began to search the facility and surrounding area, according to the release.

After an undetermined period of time, they located the shooting suspect, dead in a hotel office, the release said.

The Sheriff's Office declined to comment or answer questions on the shooting and its response, citing an ongoing investigation.

CCSO's SWAT, Aviation and Drone units, as well as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Greater Naples Fire Rescue District and Collier County EMS all responded to the scene.

Port of the Islands is a hotel and resort located at 2500 Tamiami Trail in Collier County, southeast of Naples. It is known for its proximity to Everglades National Park, as well as its guided tours and daylong fishing trips.

Hotel staff did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Port of Islands shooter dead after shooting, killing employee