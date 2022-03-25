🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Board To Consider Tax Cap + Summer Jobs

Rise and shine, Port Jefferson! It's Saturday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around Port Jefferson today.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy and a little rainy. High: 40, low: 51

Here are the top 5 stories today in Port Jefferson:

Student musical performances are back and Port Jefferson School District participated in an in-person performance at the Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association All-County Festival. After almost three years of cancellation due to the COVID-19, the festival was held at the Ward Melville High School. (PJSD) Port Jefferson Village Board discussed property tax cap in the upcoming budget. The board is seeking the approval of the pierce of the 2% village property tax cap and raise it to 4.5%. Mayor Margot Garant said the raise is needed due to the loss brought on by the LIPA and 2.7 percent would go to union contracts. (TBR News Media) Bring the little ones to the Port Jefferson Free Library to celebrate the springtime with tales cows! Miss Kim will welcome kids of age 3-5 years on March 30 at 11 a.m. with fun stories and a craft. Register here. (PJFL) Nearby News: State-of-the-art Ground Vehicle Transportation had its grand opening at MacArthur Airport. Thursday was a day to celebrate the new hub center for all ground vehicles like rental cars, taxi stands, and ride-hailing services. The center will open for customers on April 6. (News 12 Brooklyn) Looking for a seasonal job in Long Island? The Town of Smithtown is now accepting applications for the ones looking for a summer job. Click on the link to check all positions available and apply. (Smithtownjobs)





Today in Port Jefferson:

Defensive Driving - Comsewogue Public Library. (9:45 a.m.)

Toon in for Flapjacks - Port Jefferson Free Library. (11 a.m.)

Crochet Workshop - Port Jefferson Free Library. (2:30 p.m.)

23rd Annual Festival of One-Act Plays at Theatre Three. (3 p.m.)





From my notebook:

What better way to honor Women’s History Month, and all year long, than by shopping from women-owned businesses? Here are a few ways you can find and support shops." (LInews12)



" Earl L. Vandermeulen High School student-musician Katherine Ranjbar recently performed at Carnegie Hall as part of its grand prize concerto competition. A sophomore, Katherine performed at New York’s famed venue on solo piano." (tbrnewsmedia)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Belle Terre: " Welcome to 17 Seaside Drive in Belle Terre, NY. - Enjoy this beautiful Water Front Estate with stunning uninterrupted views of the Long Island Sound." (Nextdoor)

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | Renaissance Architecture in Florence. (March 29)

Music Scales & Cocktails W/ Carrie Wicks! at SaGhar. (April 1)

Announcements:

Entrepreneur with Down Syndrome Honored by NYS Legislature (Details)

For sale:

Old Field Estate Auction (Details)

— Debora Whitehead

