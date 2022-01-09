🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Classic Puss-In-Boots At Theatre Three

Good morning, neighbors! Debora Whitehead here with a fresh issue of the Port Jefferson Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny; breezy, colder. High: 29, low: 16.

The classic Puss-In-Boots is set for the season at Port Jefferson Theatre Three with grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 15. The popular story we know today as Puss in Boots, originated as a fable written by Giovanni Straparola (1480-1557) will be playing at the Theater for the season. For tickets and dates, visit the Theatre Three website at: https://www.theaterthree.com/. (PJTT) Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the opening of three new COVID-19 testing sites. Tests are free of charge. It will be on a first come, first served basis. Click on the link for locations. (TBRnews) Nearby News: St. Joseph's College Cheerleader's team trip to Florida is canceled for the second time. Last October, with the spread of the virus, the trip to attend a national dance and cheerleading competition was canceled and reschedule for Jan. 3. Now with the virus spreading furiously, officials at the Patchogue school told the team of 14 young women that the trip to Florida was canceled again due to COVID-19 concerns. (Newsday/Subscription Required) Winter Long Island Restaurant returns! From Jan. 23 – 30, Long Islanders will have eight days of food fun! Restaurants will offer special deals. Click here to see the list of restaurants participating in the event. (Greater LI)

Today in Port Jefferson:

Terryville PARP Kickoff - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

MS/HS Grades 7-12 Spring Sports Interest Meeting . (2:30 p.m.)

Terryville PARP Week - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

ClubHouse Kids- Comsewogue Public Library. (1:30 p.m.)

" The Smithtown Town Board has revised income limits for houses and apartments in the town’s workforce housing policy , a move intended to make more homes affordable for middle-income residents." (Newsday/Subscription Required))

" New Yorkers just couldn’t let their Philadelphia rivals have anything better than them . Those PA people have hung the Philadelphia cheesesteak over our heads for a century. But New Yorkers had had enough.So they went and one-upped Philly with the chopped cheese sandwich, which originated in NYC just a few years ago. Now the chopped cheese has found its way to Long Island." (GreaterBayShore)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Port Jefferson Village: "PSA: Homeowners, Landlords and neighbors beware of Isabel Rojas in PJ and surrounding towns areas. - She is a documented serial offender of destruction of property, break ins, assault and endangering an animal." (Nextdoor)





FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero. (Jan. 11)

