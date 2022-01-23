🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Community Garden Ready For 2022 Season

Happy Sunday, people of Port Jefferson! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today.

Cold with periods of sun. High: 32, low: 19.

Beach Street Community Garden in Port Jefferson celebrates the first year of success and welcomes the 2022 season. Applications are open until Jan. 31, to get a raised bed at the plot. To participate in the raised bed lottery visit portjeff.com/communitygarden. Lots are available for renters with a single fee for the whole year. (TBRNews) The classic story of "Puss in Boots" opened at the Port Jefferson Theatre Three on Jan. 16, and has been having good reviews since. Written by Jeffrey Sanzel and Douglas J. Quattrock, the show was first performed in 1991 and has withstood the test of time. (TBRNewsmedia) The Mall Walkers exercise, sponsored by SBUH and Smith Haven Mall is back. Free of charge, meetings are at the mall and the program welcomes the community to have a healthy lifestyle and socialize. For more information, contact Stony Brook Medicine at (631) 444-4000. (SBUH) Bean's Bagels opens in St. James under the ownership of Michael Budani. The shop grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony happened on Jan. 15, at 410 Lake Ave. in St. James. (Greater LI)





LISFA Intermediate Concert - Port Jefferson School District. (All Day)

LISFA Concert (Intermediate) - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Crossover Christian Church Services. (10 a.m.)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For Jan. 20. (Press Release Desk)

" The nationwide pop-culture purveyor Box Lunch will open its first Long Island location next month. BoxLunch is coming to the Smith Haven Mall and will be sandwiched between Zumiez and Claire’s Boutique.The store will have a soft opening Friday, Feb. 4, and a grand opening celebration throughout the weekend of Feb. 5-6." (Greater Long Island)

" Home sales dropped nationally from November to December as listings became even more scarce . More homes are coming on the market in January, but competition among buyers will get even more fierce, according to real estate experts." (Port Jefferson Patch)

Priciest home sales in Mt. Sinai. (Long Island Business News)

FREE WEBINAR | “The Splendors of Venice” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero. (Jan. 25)

Join Mather Hospital For A HealthyU Webinar On Heart Care. (Feb. 1)

