🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Debit Card Stolen In Terryville

First, today's weather:

Morning snow, 2-4". High: 35, low: 25.

A Debit card was stolen from a car in Terryville. Suffolk County Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who used a stolen debit card at a Home Depot in Coram. The card was reported stolen from a Drive in Terryville residence on Dec. 10. The same day, the man used the debit card to purchase several gift cards. The merchandise was valued at $390. If you have any information about the theft call 1-800-220-TIPS. (tbrnewsmedia.com) Port Jefferson School District Board of Education meeting will be held on Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Edna Louise Spear Elementary School LGR. Call to order will be 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of entering executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters. (Port Jefferson School District) Stony Brook Hospital pediatric admissions are rising with Omicron wave. Dr. Sharon Nachman, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, recommends children and parents to get the vaccine together to form a shield of protection around one another to protect those who are too young to get the vaccine. Nachman said most of the younger children recovers quickly, but some have trouble breathing and need to be sent to the pediatric ICU. (News 12 Bronx) Real Estate: Take a look at Three Open Houses In And Around The Port Jefferson Area. Good lucky on your search! (Port Jefferson Patch)

LISFA Secondary Rehearsals - Port Jefferson School District. (All Day)

Music Scales and Cocktails W/ Christian J. Cabrera at SaGhar. (5 p.m.)

Dollar Tree Ad at Nesconset Highway. (All Day)

" Honoring the over 800,000 victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Point Bible Church rang their bells for 34 minutes on Wednesday, Dec. 29—a ring for each 10,000 lives claimed by the virus." (suffolkcountynews.net)

" Part of the series, The National Parks: America’s Best Idea, this episode tells how, by the end of the 19th century, industrialization had left many Americans worried about whether the country would have any pristine land left . Poachers in the parks were rampant, and visitors were littering or carving their names in wilderness sites. Congress had yet to establish judicial authority or set aside appropriations for protection of the parks." (tbrnewsmedia.com)

" Hospital Capacity In Port Jefferson Area : See Latest Numbers." (Port Jefferson Patch)

Port Jefferson, NY: "The CLUB a Public Steakhouse in Port Jefferson, NY is smoking hot on Thursday Nights throughout the Chilly Winter." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Port Jefferson Village: "Help our Neighbor, Alex Stay in His Home - https://gofund.me/944c422a." (Nextdoor)





Defensive Driving - Comsewogue Public Library. (Jan. 8)

TAKE & MAKE : Candy Bark (Comsewogue). (Jan. 8)

LISFA Secondary Concert - Port Jefferson School District. (Jan. 9)

Behind The Scoreboard – Horses Can Guide The Blind (Details)

