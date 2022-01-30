🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Drowned Meadow House Museum Project

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, Debora Whitehead, your host of the Port Jefferson Daily.

The Village of Port Jefferson is on the plan to turn the Drowned Meadow House into a museum. Located on the corner of West Broadway, the build has survived the Revolutionary War structure and local historians said that alone is fabulous and needs to be recognized. The project was brought into discussion on Jan. 18 during a Board of Trustees meeting. (TBRNews) A Port Jefferson Station man is facing charges for stabbing a homeless man during a quarrel. On Jan. 27, Dereck Johnson, 27, the 50-year-old man who had to be taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Johnson is due to court on Wednesday and is facing assault with the intent to cause physical injury with a weapon. (Port Jefferson Patch) Port Jefferson Library will host a Bake Shop Storytime on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. for kids from 3 - 5 years. Miss Sarina will be the storyteller and will read about bakers and lead a cookie craft. (PJPL) Lola's cuisine hosted its grand opening in Medford and has been receiving great reviews since. The Southern Cuisine style eatery has a variety of chicken dishes menu. (Rutherford Daily Voice) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For Jan. 27. (Press Release Desk)





Terryville Fire Department - NY: "Help us help you. If your nearest hydrant looks like this, please shovel it out. Any delays could be deadly." (Facebook)

Port Jefferson, NY: "We are sorry to report that due to the weather conditions the Farmers Market was closed on Sunday. We will resume next Sunday! Stay safe & warm." (Facebook)

Port Jefferson, NY: "Watch the storm LIVE on the harbor, via EarthCam." (Facebook)

