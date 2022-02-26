🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Easter Parade 2022 + Exhibit At PJVC

Hey, Port Jefferson! It's Sunday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in Port Jefferson.

First, today's weather:

Increasingly windy. High: 42, low: 20.

Here are the top 5 stories in Port Jefferson today:

Save the date for the Port Jefferson Easter parade and egg Hunt! On Sunday, Apr. 12 at noon, the Easter Bunny will come to the village. The Parade will start in front of Theatre Three and end at the Village Center. For more info call: 631-473-1414. (PJCofC) Port Jefferson's Theatre Three has been having a hit with the new show "The Marvelous Wonderettes." Running until March, 26, the production is being directed by Linda May. The show is fun, nostalgic, and has several spin-offs! (Broadway World) Police Report release: On Feb. 23, Dorian Palacios, 27, of Port Jefferson Station, was arrested in Hauppauge and charged with DWI: first offense. For more reports of police activity, click here. (Patch) Staller Center in Stony Brook will host its Annual Gala on March, 12 at 8 p.m. The event will feature classical music superstars Yo-Yo Ma (Cello), Emanuel Ax (piano), and Leonidas Kavakos (violin) who will take center stage at Staller Center for the Arts during the celebration. (Broadway World) Nearby News: Allied Pediatrics Celebrates its grand opening. The Allied Physicians group is an independent provider for children and adults and had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 16 at 346 Route 25A, Rocky Point. (tbrnewsmedia.com)

Today in Port Jefferson:

Gallery Exhibit - Wooden Ghosts of the Past at PJVC. (9 a.m.)

Indoor Farmers Market - Village of Port Jefferson. (10 a.m.)

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Theater Three. (3 p.m.)

From my notebook:

" An attorney for a man who was seen on body footage camera being roughed up by Suffolk police officers filed a federal lawsuit in Eastern District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday claiming his client's civil rights were violated, according to a report in Newsday." (Port Jefferson Patch)

" A suicidal man who was threatening to jump from an office building in Coram was rescued on Wednesday night, Suffolk police said . Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call about a man threatening to jump from the roof of a building on Middle Country Road at about 8:36 p.m., said police, adding that Sgt. Kevin Montalbano and officers Carlos Oviedo and Vincent Luciano talked with the man from the ground, while officers Peter Laub, Samantha Marrone-Skippon, and Patrick Hanley went to the roof, where the man was sitting with both legs over the ledge." (Port Jefferson Patch)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Feb. 23. (Press Release Desk)

Story continues





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month. (Feb. 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis. (Feb. 28)

Add your event





Announcements:

Exciting News For Long Island From PAL Lacrosse (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Port Jefferson Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at PortJefferson@Patch.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll see you around.

— Debora Whitehead

This article originally appeared on the Port Jefferson Patch