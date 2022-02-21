🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: LI Museum Free Day + March On Hunger

Happy Tuesday, Port Jefferson! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

A little rain. High: 51, low: 50.

Here are the top 5 stories in Port Jefferson today:

The Long Island Museum welcomes families for the Winter Break with free admission. The free admission day will be on Thursday, Feb. 24, from noon to 3 p.m. The museum is located at 1200Route 25A, Stony Brook, and has a beautiful carriage collection on display! (tbrnewsmedia)

The village of Port Jefferson, Long Island Village Clerks and Treasurers Association features the March on Hunger. Donations of non-perishable goods and personal care items can be dropped off at the Village Center until March 9 to help to stuff the Island Harvest food bank. (PJVC) A GoFundMe page is active to help a family from East Setauket after a fatal fire. The fire left Lisa Ostrowski dead and seriously injured her fiancé and 11-month-old son. The page has raised more than $50,000 in donations and the family has been receiving community support. (News 12 Brooklyn) Comsewogue Public Library has a social worker ready to serve the community on most Tuesdays. Meetings can be taken by phone, Zoom, or in person from 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. The service will help individuals looking for help with mental health referrals, housing, applying for benefits, etc. You can also reach her at socialworkintern@cplib.org.Contact Adult Services to confirm availability. (CPL) Nearby News: A man was seriously injured in a four-car crash in Commack. Police are investigating the crash that happened on Sunday afternoon. Maria Kopping was driving on Veterans Memorial Highway and attempted to make a left turn on Jericho Turnpike when she was hit by another car, driven by Freddy Roth from Brentwood. Roth was airlifted to a local hospital to be treated with serious injuries. (News 12 Brooklyn).

Today in Port Jefferson:

Gallery Exhibit — Wooden Ghosts of the Past at PJVC. (9 a.m.)

AARP Income Tax Assistance (Comsewogue). (10 a.m.)

ONLINE Breathe Together (Comsewogue). (10 a.m.)

From my notebook:

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Vaccine Pharmacy-To-Practice program. (Press Release Desk)

Port Jefferson Weather Forecast for the week ahead. (Port Jefferson Patch)

Greater Port Jeff-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council: " Next Monday, Monday, Feb. 28 | Port Jefferson 'FIDDLER’S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN' —SNEAK PEAK ! Based on the stories by Sholom Aleichem, 'Fiddler on the Roof.'" (Facebook)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month. (Feb. 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis. (Feb. 28)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Tuesday.

— Debora Whitehead

This article originally appeared on the Port Jefferson Patch