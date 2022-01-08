🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Long Island Explorium Exhibit

Happy Sunday, people of Port Jefferson! Here's everything you need to know going on locallytoday.

Students in the Stony Brook Department of Art's (visual Arts program) made a project with the Long Island Explorium in Port Jefferson. The project is to present a digital art exhibit, "A Visual Dialogue on Environmental Issues." The exhibit aims to spark conversation among the audience and open doors to social, economic, and environmental justice. It demonstrates a view that artists can successfully portray of environmental challenges that affect our most vulnerable communities. (Stony Brook News) Port Jefferson Free Library is closed to until further notice due COVID-19 related Staffing issues. The Library now is offering material pickup from 12-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Please call the Library during these hours for more information or to request an item: (631)473-0022. (Port Jefferson Free Library) Port Jefferson History: Click on the link to see a picture of the Russell Cafe, on Main Street in Port Jefferson. (Port Jefferson Village) Police Identified the man who was struck by two cars in Port Jefferson Station. Gerard Hamill, a Queens resident, was hit by two cars while attempting to cross Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. Hamill was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said. (Port Jefferson Patch)





LISFA Secondary Concert - Port Jefferson School District. (All Day)

LISFA Concert (Secondary) - Comsewogue School District. (12 p.m.)

ONLINE Concert: East End Trio (Comsewogue). (2 p.m.)

Port Jefferson Free Library: "Craftsy is the leader in step-by-step video instruction on a variety of creative crafts. hoopla's Instant collection now includes more than 140 hours of how-to instructional content from Craftsy courses in baking, cake decorating and more." (Facebook)

Joseph from Nextdoor's Community Team, Nextdoor New York: "Did you know you can offer and ask for help shoveling snow on Nextdoor? - Neighbors,While snowstorms are exciting for many of us, for neighbors who are elder, injured, or have a disability (especially those with fixed incomes)." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Belle Terre: "Princess and Shane are siblings that need a new forever home. - Sadly the Mom they loved so dearly had a stroke and can no longer care for them. They are 12 year old siblings and are both very healthy." (Nextdoor)

