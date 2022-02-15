🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Marvelous Wonderettes At Theatre Three

Happy Tuesday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 32, low: 24.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Port Jefferson:

The Marvelous Wonderettes are coming to Port Jefferson Theatre Three. The jukebox musical comedy will keep you smiling while going down the memory line. The show is set for Saturday, Feb. 19 from 8-10 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets. (Theatre Three)

Port Jefferson Comsewogue Public Library has tax forms available. Free filling consultation is also being offered. Click here for more information. (CPL) Port Jefferson School District continues to provide free COVID-19 rapid Antigen tests to the school community. The school strongly recommends students and staff to test before returning to the school after the winter break. Tests will be available for pick up on Feb. 16. and 17 at the school cafeteria from 4- 7 p.m. (Port Jefferson School District) Nearby News: Walmart lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees. However, the pharmacists working in the store still will wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. (News12) If you are on the search for a job, click on the link to see new job openings in the Port Jefferson area. (Port Jefferson Patch)

Today in Port Jefferson:

Boyle Random Acts of Kindness Week - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Gallery Exhibit - Wooden Ghosts of the Past at Village Center. (9 a.m.)

AARP Income Tax Assistance (Comsewogue). (10 a.m.)

ONLINE Breathe Together (Comsewogue). (10 a.m.)

From my notebook:

Cub Scout Pack 41 Port Jefferson, NY: "We could not be more proud of these boys! What a successful Pinewood Derby 2022! Thank you Messenger 112 Auto Group for Sponsoring the day and Port Jefferson Village Center." (Facebook)

Port Jefferson Rotary Club: "Congratulations to our final winner, Tara S! Michael and Tara dominated!" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Port Jefferson Village: "Someone went through my husband's car - last night and took change from his console Our property is very lit up with a spotlight that shines on our cars at night." (Nextdoor)

Story continues









Events:

Journey Tribute Show with ALMOST JOURNEY at Moose Lodge. (Feb. 19)

The Things I’ve Seen People Do With And Without Food at CPL. (Feb. 24)

