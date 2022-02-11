🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Mather H. Updated Cardiac Care

Get on up, Port Jefferson! It's Saturday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around Port Jefferson today.

Partly sunny and breezy. High: 51, low: 30.

The Cardiac care at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson opened an Electrophysiology (EP) laboratory to repairs the heart’s electrical system and diagnose arrhythmia. The lab expands the hospital's ability to give more advanced treatment to patients with heart conditions. (Mather Hospital) After three months in business the Ocean Crab House closes its doors permanently. The restaurant had its grand opening last November and was located at 112 Route in Coram. The Closure was announced on a Facebook post where owners thanked the community support. (Greater LI) The Covid-19 pandemic has been improving in Suffolk County. For the last month, numbers have been going down and trends to continue to improve in Suffolk County. According to Dr. Sunil Dhuper Port Jefferson’s St. Charles Hospital has a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ER visits. (tbrnewsmedia) Muse Paint Bar in Port Jefferson is offering a Valentine's Day special. On Sunday, Feb. 14, participants will follow along with an art instructor who will lead you step-by-step through a 90-minute heart in canvas painting. Click here for details. (Muse Paint Bar) Nearby News: LI Orchestrating for Nature handed out 1,500 plant-based nuggets to encourage the community to go meatless over the Super Bowl weekend. KFC and Beyond meat partnered to create a plant-based nugget. John Di Leonardo, the president of LI Orchestrating for Nature, along with volunteers handed out 1,500 free meatless nuggets. (Greater Long Island)





Gallery Exhibit - Wooden Ghosts of the Past at PJ Village Center. (9 p.m.)

SAT Preparation Class - Comsewogue Public Library. (10 a.m.)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Feb. 9. (Press Release Desk)

" The Suffolk County Department of Health Services' Division of Environmental Quality will hold its regular monthly Board of Review Hearing on Thursday, Feb. 17. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the hearings will be held via Zoom. Only Department representatives, applicants, applicant representatives, and formally invited parties will be able to speak during the hearing." (Press Release Desk)

"As a college student in 1999, Denise Gluck remembers flipping through a coursebook at Suffolk County Community College when an EMT class caught her eye. With a dream of one day becoming a nurse, the then-19-year-old signed up immediately.Little did she know that the two-semester-long class would spark an interest in joining her local fire department and, 17 years later, she would make history as its first female chief.Ms. Gluck, 42, was installed as chief during a ceremony on Jan. 10 after climbing the ranks from captain to third assistant chief." (Riverhead News Review)

