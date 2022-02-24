🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Mather Plan Hearing + Exhibit At PJVC

Good day, people of Port Jefferson! It's me again, Debora Whitehead, your host of the Port Jefferson Daily.

First, today's weather:

Rain. High: 38, low: 21.

On March 3, Port Jefferson village will hold a Public Hearing to discuss the Emergency Department and Surgical Services Expansion of the Mather Hospital. The meeting will be via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Click here to access the Zoom numbers to participate in the hearing. (Port Jefferson Village) The Village of Port Jefferson released a brochure with the Bluff Restauration shown in detail. The archives have pictures of the projects made in East Beach and Port Jefferson Country Club since 2010. (PJVC) Theatre Three in Port Jefferson features an anti Bullying play to educate Elementary School students. The comedy is made for the young public and has been used in schools to promote campaigns against Bullying in schools. ( Theatre Three) Port Jefferson Free Library congratulates Carl Siegel for winning a five-year seat on the Board of Trustees. Siegel ran unopposed within 24 votes! Welcome back, Carl! (PJFL) Nearby News: Suffolk County Police rescued a suicidal man in Coram. The man was threatening to jump out of a building roof located at 356 Middle Country Road. The man's identity is not released but police pulled him to safety and transported him to a local hospital for evaluation. (smithtownmatters.com)





Gallery Exhibit - Wooden Ghosts of the Past at PJVC. (9 a.m.)

Come Play with PlayHooray (Comsewogue). (10 a.m.)

Teen VR Games - Port Jefferson Free Library. (2 p.m.)

ONLINE Rob Scott Videos: Mardi Gras Chicken. (2 p.m.)

" Paws of War Provides Long Island Veterans with Free Wellness Care Checkups for Their Service Animals . Over 25 veterans received complimentary veterinary care for their animals courtesy of Nesconset-based non-profit mobile vet clinic." (smithtownmatters.com)

" Smithtown’s first Tim Hortons coffee shop and a planned Lidl supermarket won approvals from town land-use officials this week . The 2084 Jericho Tpke. Tim Hortons in Commack, a project of gas magnate Harry Singh’s Bolla Oil Corp. chain, got approval for three signs along with a dressing down from board chairman Edward Benz over the profusion of apparently illegal wind streamer signs already at the location." (Newsday/Subscription Required)

Click on the link to see five open houses for you in the Port Jefferson area. (Port Jefferson Patch)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Feb. 21. (Press Release Desk)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month. (Feb. 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis. (Feb. 28)

