🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Meadow Club Easter Brunch + Farmers Market

Happy Sunday, neighbors! Here's what's happening in Port Jefferson today.

First, today's weather:

Cooler with some sun. High: 50, low: 42.

Here are the top 4 stories in Port Jefferson today:

Brenda Alvarenga, 27, was arrested for hit and run on Route 347, resulting in pedestrian Gina Paduano's death. On March 7 in Stony Brook, Alvarenga fled the scene after the crash, pronounced Paduano dead. (Smithtown Matters) Stony Brook University Hospital named Dr. Jonathan Buscaglia as its chief medical officer. The nomination will be into effect on April 28. (Long Island Business News) Port Jefferson Library will host an Online book discussion on April 19 at 7 p.m. The book title is "The Living and the Lost" by Ellen Feldman. Registration is required. (Event Keeper) Smithtown Hight School West hosted the annual New York State School Music Association Festival. Numerous students from the Port Jefferson School District participated in the event. That was the first in-person festival since the COVID-19 pandemic. (Press Release)





Today in Port Jefferson:

Indoor Farmers Market - Village of Port Jefferson. (10 a.m.)

The Meadow Club Easter Brunch - Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. (11:30 a.m.)

Easter Parade - Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. (Noon)

From my notebook:

Port Jefferson Fire Department: "Congratulations to Captain Matthew Makarius and his wife Nichole on the birth of their baby girl! Mom, baby, and big sister Savanah are doing great!" (Facebook)

'Steel Magnolias' will be performed at the Port Jefferson Theatre Three until May 7. The play was scheduled for 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the original cast is reunited in this dramedy. (TBR News Media)





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Easter Brunch on the Water at Windows to the Lake. (April 17)

Add your event

Job listings:

Loving the Port Jefferson Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Story continues

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at PortJefferson@Patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out this Sunday. I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with a new update!

— Debora Whitehead

About me: Have a story idea? Please get in touch with me! I would love to hear from you!Wife, mom, foodie, traveler, and nature lover.

This article originally appeared on the Port Jefferson Patch