🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Presidents’ Day Bar Crawl + PAL Program

Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce announced the date for the Port Jeff Presidents’ Day Bar Crawl. The event is sponsored by Spy Coast, Barito, Billies 1890, Tommy's Place, and Whiskey Barrel. The big day is set for Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. Participants will win prizes for the best President impersonations and costumes. Click here for details. (PJ CofC) Suffolk County PAL held an event at Port Jefferson Bowling on Feb. 11. Police Officers and some kids from the community spent quality time together bowling and snacking. S.C. Police Athletic League serves all Youth in Suffolk County with Sports and Recreational Programs. (Twitter) A second prize-winning ticket worth $68,895 was sold at the Village Grocery store on Main Street in Port Jefferson. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers, as well as the bonus number. (Port Jefferson Patch) Nearby News: Click on the link to see ten photos of the Anti-mask rally in Hauppauge. The protest attracted hundreds of parents protesting the mask mandate in schools. (Greater Long Island) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White Castle Canceled its annual Valentine's Day 'fine dining event. The restaurant transforms its dining room into a "fine dining" experience with hostess seating, table service, and decorations. The event is canceled this year. (News12)





Today in Port Jefferson:

Valentine's Day - Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. (All Day)

Boyle Random Acts of Kindness Week - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Gallery Exhibit - Wooden Ghosts of the Past at Village Center. (9 a.m.)

On Feb. 16, a hidden figure from the 19th century will be putting her stamp on the Black History Month celebration at the Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County . That's the day about 100 Hempstead schoolchildren will gather at the Hempstead museum for the unveiling of a poster replica of a postage stamp issued last month to honor Edmonia Lewis (1844-1907). (Newsday)

This $1.2 million newly-constructed home in Mount Sinai has hardwood floors and plenty of light, according to its Redfin listing . The house is located at 799, Mount Sinai Rd, Mt Sinai. (Port Jefferson Patch)

Harry and Christina Caldera have turned their love of Peruvian food into their own new Selden restaurant. “We travel all over New York for Peruvian,” Harry Caldera said. “I live in the community, and we don’t have one around here.”Caldera owns a lighting company based in Centereach, and his work lands him in many restaurants. The experiences in the kitchens and dining rooms sparked an interest in opening his eatery. (Greater Long Island)





— Debora Whitehead

This article originally appeared on the Port Jefferson Patch