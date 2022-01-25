🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Ruvo's Deals For LI Restaurant Week

Happy Wednesday, people of Port Jefferson! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Port Jefferson today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 25, low: 11.

Here are the top stories today in Port Jefferson:

Ruvo's restaurant in Port Jefferson has a special three meal course special for Long Island restaurant week. The special menu includes their famous mini rice balls as an appetizer and their prime rib as the main course. (News12)

A New York State Supreme Court judge has lifted Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate. Judge Thomas Rademaker said that mandate was made without the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul has no emergency powers. (News12) Port Jefferson senior Student, Abby Rolfe was honored with the Thomas Cutinella Service Award. The Thomas Cutinella Memorial Foundation is named after the athlete and is inspired by his life legacy. Students who support the foundation are making a difference in the community. (PJSD) The federal government is currently taking orders for free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Each person can order 4 free at-home tests per household. Visit http://covidtests.gov. (TBRNews) Nearby News: New Netflix series starring Giancarlo Esposito is set to be filmed on Long Island. Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Foley announced last week that production "Jigsaw" will have Corey Beach in Blue Point as the scenario. (Greater Long Island)

Today's Port Jefferson Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Port Jefferson:

Norwood College & Career Week - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Terryville RIF - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Tales for Tots: Let it Snow (Comsewogue). (10:30 a.m.)

Teen Love Monsters - Port Jefferson Free Library. (6:30 p.m.)

Story continues

From my notebook:

" The Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce confirmed that Patchogue’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its long-awaited return to Main Street . David Kennedy, executive director of the chamber, told Greater Patchogue that the parade is set for noon on March, 20." (Greater Long Island)

" Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center will host a job fair in Selden on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The event, running from 10 a.m. to noon, will be at the Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Rd. Advanced registration is required." (tbrnewsmedia.com)

Terryville Fire Department - NY: "Another tragedy. We are saddened by the news that 3 of our brother Firefighters died in a fire in Baltimore. Another is in critical condition. Our hearts and condolences are with those brothers we lost." (Facebook)

For all jobs searchers out there , take a look at who is hiring in the Port Jefferson area. (Port Jefferson Patch)

Port Jefferson Free Library: "Thanks for the great article TBR!" (Facebook)





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Join Mather Hospital For A HealthyU Webinar On Heart Care. (Feb. 1)

Add your event

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

Add your announcement

Gigs & services:

Job listings:

Loving the Port Jefferson Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at PortJefferson@Patch.com

Alrighty, you're all good for today! I'll see you around.

— Debora Whitehead

This article originally appeared on the Port Jefferson Patch