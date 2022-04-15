🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: 'Steel Magnolias' On Season + Easter Parade

Hey, neighbors! It's me again, Debora Whitehead, your host of the Port Jefferson Daily.

Dimitri Robert, 27, who is accused of the murder of his brother, Devontary Robert, 17, is sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Dimitry was in a custody battle in 2019 and accused his mother of helping the mother of his kids to keep them away from him. Devontary had just graduated from Longwood High School and was shot while sitting in his mom's rented car. (Port Jefferson Patch) 'Steel Magnolias' will be on at the Port Jefferson Theatre Three until May 7. The play was scheduled for 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the original cast is reunited in this dramedy that will take you to the Southern charm. (TBR News Media) The Easter Bunny is on his way to Port Jefferson! Easter Parade and Egg hunt are set for Sunday, April 17 at noon. The parade will start in front of Theatre Three and end at the harbor, where the kids will enjoy an egg hunt. (Port Jeff CofC) Port Jefferson Village Center 2022 Antique and Garden weekend to be hosted on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Dealers will feature antiques, retro collections, jewelry, garden items, etc. Tickets are $6 per person. (PJVC)





Long Island Restaurant Week is from April 24 to May 1. A list of restaurants in Port Jefferson will be offering special deals and menus! Would you like to know all Participating Restaurants in Port Jefferson? (PJCofC)

Theatre Three features "The Adventures of Peter Rabbit," a tradition for spring break! The play will be on until May 7. A sensitive sensory performance will be held on Sunday, April 21 at 11 a.m. (Theatre Three)

Easter Brunch on the Water at Windows to the Lake. (April 17)

