🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Student Builds A Memorial + Talent Show

Port Jefferson Earl L. Vandermeulen High School student, Peter Rizzo, designed a unique project for Hope House Ministries. Rizzo designed and build a memorial patio for Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson. "This patio allows for a peaceful and soothing retreat for the victim's families to remember their loved ones," Peter said.The Port Jefferson School District community thanks Peter for his work! (Press Release Desk) Paws of War in Nesconset is helping U.S. Army Sergeant, Pool, to bring a dog to the U.S. with him. Pool rescued the puppy "Cookie" while in service in Eastern Europe. The Nesconset-based organization is asking for donations to help the sergeant and Cookie to be back home soon. If you would like to donate to help Sgt. Pool save Cookie, you may do so here. (Patch) The Velvet Lounge closed its doors in late February. The East Setauket was well known for bringing a Bohemian city alike vibe to Long Island suburbs. Maxwell Peters, the Velvet Lounge’s promotor and audio engineer, said he still will perform, booking and engineering duties at the Curry Club at SaGhar in Port Jefferson. (Greater Long Island) Edna Louise Spear Elementary School students celebrated "Read Across America." The nationwide celebration led students to enjoy five days of activities that encouraged the love for reading and gave them a chance to share their favorite stories and be creative. (Press Release Desk) The Town of Brookhaven is shifting $1.5 million that was planned to be spent in a federal rent relief rent and using the money to invest in assistance payments. The grants of the Emergency Rental Assistance will be used to help low-income tenants who suffered financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Newsday/Subscription Required)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for March 7. (Press Release Desk)

Port Jefferson, NY: "In case you missed our post last week branch pick up in the Village is underway Please make sure to follow the instructions so the DPW can get to all the streets in a timely fashion. Thank you for your cooperation!" (Facebook)

Greater Port Jeff-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council: "Happy International Woman’s Day, a day to celebrate the progress that many industries are making to see more equality." (Facebook)

Port Jefferson Free Library: "We have so many incredible books written by and about women who have affected history. Borrow one today and be sure to celebrate all of the women in your life." (Facebook)





