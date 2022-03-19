🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Students To Perform Classical + Market

Happy Sunday, people of Port Jefferson! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Windy with some sun. High: 55, low: 42.

Port Jefferson Earl L. Vandermeulen High School invites the community to watch the production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Don't miss the chance to see our community students performing the adventures of classic "Peanuts". Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. The show will be held Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m. (PJSD) Friendly reminder of Port Jefferson's Five Ways to Wellness Event. The event will be held on March 24 at 6 p.m. at "The Space" located at 234 Travelers Cove. The event will promote an evening of interactive acupuncture, yoga, reiki, hors d’oeuvres & Wine! (PJCofC) Port Jefferson Mather Hospital encourages the community to you to join the HealthyU webinar series. The online classes are focused on physical, emotional, and financial well-being. Click here to Register and attend one of the webinars or view previously recorded webinars. (Mather Hospital) In January, Dawn Smallwood become the very first female chief of police at Stony Brook University. "I'm still learning the significance of that," Smallwood said. Smallwood's work and career are inspiring others to achieve their goals. (Stony Brook News) The Jazz Loft and Staller Center Present partner up to create 'The Kennedy Dream Project 2022. The project features compositions by Anderson, Manuel, and Nelson Jr., as well as by Grammy-nominated Dan Pugach, Steven Salerno, and Jeff Lederer. The musicals speak to the challenges of the current time such as the COVID pandemic, equality, equity, advocacy for the arts and artists, as well as other themes. (Stony Brook News)





Today in Port Jefferson:

HS Spring Musical - Earl L Vandermeulen High School. (2 p.m.)

Indoor Farmers Market - Village of Port Jefferson. (10 a.m.)

Crossover Christian Church Services . (10 a.m.)

Family Movie Day: Encanto (Comsewogue). (1 p.m.)

Greater Port Jeff-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council: "Winter Tide 2022 Every Friday through April 22 in the Sail Loft Room at the Village Center located in Port Jefferson Village. Showtime is 7 p.m." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Port Jefferson Village: "Hi, Looking for a recommendation for a general contractor or handyman that is licensed, reliable, budget-friendly, and can provide quality work for a small basement renovation.- sheetrock, ceiling tiles, flooring, and painting." (Nextdoor)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk. (March 22)

