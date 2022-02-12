🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Theatre Three Item Drive + "Souper Bowl"

Happy Sunday, neighbors! Let's get this day started. These are the most important things happening in town today.

Much colder with snow, 1-2". High: 32, low: 19.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Port Jefferson:

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson is hosting a food and personal care item drive on Sunday, Feb. 13. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will benefit the open cupboard pantry at Infant Jesus Church on Sunday, located at,110 Hawkins St. in Port Jefferson. Items like coffee, healthy snacks, toothbrush, deodorant, grocery store gift cards, etc. will be appreciated. For

more information, call 631-938-6464. (tbrnewsmedia.com) Students from the Terryville Road Elementary School decorated boxes to represent the teams playing in the Super Bowl to host a "Souper Bowl". The boxes will be used to collect food donated to help the American Legion Food Bank. (tbrnewsmedia.com) Nearby News: Residents in East Islip wants to prevent a local bowling alley from being turned into a senior living facility. The community considers the bowling alley a landmark and one of the few spots in town the kids go in the neighborhood. A petition is out with 900 signatures. (News12) The Rolling Pin bakery is located at 1387 Route 25A, East Setauket is a local business that is making artistic cookies. Kim Carter is one of the cookie decorators and she displays her creations on shelves where cookies are wrapped individually. If you are looking for a different gift on this Valentine's Day and would like to support a community small business, visit the bakery and get to know Miss Carter's art pieces. (tbrnewsmedia.com) Stony Brook University teachers mentored three of the finalists in the 2022 Regeneron Science Talent Search (Regeneron STS) competition. The RSTS is a prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. (Stony Brook News)





Today in Port Jefferson:

Gallery Exhibit - Wooden Ghosts of the Past at PJ Village Center. (9 a.m.)

Indoor Farmers Market - Village of Port Jefferson. (10 a.m.)

Crossover Christian Church Services. (10 a.m.)

From my notebook:

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For Feb.10. (Press Release Desk)

Long Island Seafood Restaurant Closes Months After Grand Opening. (Daily Voice)

IHOP will open what could be its 20th Long Island location at the site of the former Ruby's Tuesday's in Medford . The classic American restaurant chain’s 5,800-square-foot location in Sunshine Square closed amid the pandemic in 2020 after 14 years in business. Now, customers will be able to order pancakes and omelets at 700 E. Patchogue Yaphank Road. (Greater Long Island)

" Suffolk County Police Department officer Tom DiLena shared important safety messages with Dogwood Elementary School students on Feb. 9." (smithtownmatters.com)

Port Jefferson Free Library: "Grab your kits! It's pizza night with Chef Rob! " (Facebook)





