🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Trustee Stan Loucks Interview + Clay Play

Get on up, Port Jefferson! It's Sunday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and breezy. High: 50, low: 41.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Port Jefferson:

In a recent interview, Port Jefferson Village trustee, Stan Loucks, talked about the $10 million plan to save the village club from erosion and the controversy around bluff stabilization. (tbrnewsmedia) Local doctors encourage the community to go back to normal activities regardless of the slight increase in COVID-19 numbers. Dr. Sean Clousten, associate professor of Public Health at Stony Brook University, said the symptoms of the new variant, called BA.2, appear like a stomach bug. (tbrnewsmedia) Original Toast Coffeehouse will move into a new location after 20 years on East Main Street in Port Jefferson Village. Customers will be able to continue to enjoy the restaurant specialties at the new spot located at 242 E. Main St. to 650 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station, by the end of May or the beginning of June. (Greater Port Jefferson) Nearby News: An arrest was made in the case of the murder of Northwell employee, Amelia Laguerre, at the hospital parking garage in New Hyde Park last week. Quay-Sean Renard Hines, of Bay Shore, is charged with second-degree murder. Hines's first court appearance is scheduled for this Saturday. (Patch) Clay Play is set for April 12 at 11 a.m. at the Port Jefferson Free Library. Playing with clay stimulates the child's imagination and coordination! Bring the little ones and let them play with clay! (PJFL)

Today in Port Jefferson:

Free Family Mini Photo Sessions in Port Jefferson! (9 a.m.)

Indoor Farmers Market - Village of Port Jefferson. (10 a.m.)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theater Three. (3 p.m.)

Port Jefferson Free Library will hos a boob discussion on Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. The title for the discussion will be "The Personal Librarian" by Heather Terrell and Victor Murray. (PJFL)

Alice in Wonderland at Stony Brook Community Church. (April 10)

Behind The Scoreboard – Ed’s Love Of Baseball (Details)

Custom paint Kitchen cabinets in 2 days. (Details)

— Debora Whitehead

