Port Jervis fire allegedly set by woman charged with trying to kill people in home

PORT JERVIS - A Port Jervis woman was accused of intentionally setting multiple fires inside an apartment building early Tuesday morning, with the intention of killing the people who lived there.

A joint news release issued by Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler identified the suspect as Dawn Hulse, 50, of Port Jervis, who lived in the first-floor apartment in the building.

According to the release, Port Jervis police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm activation at a two-family home on Jersey Avenue at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the downstairs apartment, while three adults and three children — ages 15, 5 and an infant — were seen evacuating the second-floor apartment.

When police officers were informed a woman was seen in the first-floor apartment, officers forced entry into the apartment and found that the exterior doors had been intentionally barricaded on the inside to prevent entry. Officers saw several separate fires burning inside the apartment.

Bus crash: Eighteen students sent to hospital for evaluation

Grand larceny: Fire company treasurer accused of stealing $400K

Firefighter funeral: Forestburgh's William Steinberg died in line of duty

Using fire extinguishers, they tried to put out the fire, which was burning in several rooms, while searching for the woman. Due to fire conditions and heavy smoke, they were forced to retreat, and informed arriving Port Jervis firefighters about the situation, including the report of a woman still inside the first-floor apartment.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the door to the rear bathroom of the apartment was barricaded. A team of police officers and firefighters forced entry into the bathroom and found the woman, later identified as Hulse, unresponsive and face-down in the bathtub.

When police and firefighters got her out of the building and began to attempt life-saving measures, they discovered she had a pulse and was breathing on her own. She was taken by Port Jervis EMS to Bon Secours Community Hospital for treatment.

Story continues

An investigation by the Port Jervis police and fire departments and Orange County's Fire Investigation Unit and District Attorney's office determined that the fire was intentionally set, and the electronic circuit breaker powering the smoke detectors for the apartment building had been disconnected before the fire was set.

"We are especially thankful the occupants of the second-floor dwelling were alerted to the fire because of their battery back-up smoke detectors, which saved their lives," Worden said in the news release.

Hulse was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson, both felonies. She was arraigned in Port Jervis City Court on Tuesday and is due back on Friday. She is being held without bail in Orange County Jail.

Hulse's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motivation for the fires.

Hoovler said Hulse previously was charged with attempted third-degree arson, a felony, in the village of Goshen on Nov. 12, 2021. That charge accused her of attempting to set fire to a building on Railroad Avenue in the village on Oct. 16, 2021 by starting a fire in the basement. Hulse is due back in Goshen Village Court on March 16.

Hoovler said he will present both cases to the same grand jury.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Port Jervis house fire: Dawn Hulse charged with arson, attempted murder