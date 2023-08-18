Port Jervis man found guilty of attempted murder, now faces lengthy prison sentence

A Port Jervis man was found guilty of attempted murder and assault in Orange County Court on Friday.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said a jury found Shawn Beach, 43, of Port Jervis guilty of two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault, both felonies.

Beach faces up to 50 years in state prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 3. He is being held without bail in Orange County Jail following the verdict.

According to Hoovler, it was alleged at trial that on Dec. 11, 2022 Beach swung a hammer in the direction of a woman at a residence in the city of Port Jervis.

The woman's 18-year-old son rushed downstairs to his mother's aid when he heard her screaming.

Hoovler said Beach then turned to the son and struck him in the head with the hammer, fracturing his skull.

The injured man, who was not identified, was treated at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for injuries that were described as life-threatening, but he survived.

"Acts of domestic violence are as senseless as they are dangerous," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "The significant prison sentence that this offender faces will ensure that he is not able to terrorize others for a long time."

Andrew Greher, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Orange County, who represented Beach, said they are disappointed with the verdict but plan to appeal it.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

