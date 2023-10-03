Port Jervis man sentenced in attempted murder conviction

GOSHEN - A Port Jervis man who was convicted of attempted murder earlier this year was sentenced to 30 years in state prison on Tuesday.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown sentenced Shawn Beach, 43, of Port Jervis to 30 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Beach was convicted in August of two counts of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, both felonies, at a jury trial.

According to Hoovler, it was alleged at trial that on Dec. 11, 2022, Beach swung a hammer in the direction of a woman at a residence in the city of Port Jervis.

Past coverage: Port Jervis man found guilty of attempted murder

When the woman's 18-year-old son heard his mother scream, he rushed downstairs to her aid.

Hoovler said Beach then turned to the son and struck him in the head with the hammer, fracturing his skull.

The son was treated for life-threatening injuries at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, and survived.

Hoovler said in a statement that Beach "was appropriately punished for his horrific actions."

Drugs, weapons: Head of Bronx anti-violence program arraigned on Orange County indictment

"Domestic violence has life-changing consequence and the victims in this case are to be praised for their bravery in coming forward," Hoovler said.

Andrew Greher, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Orange County, who represented Beach, declined to make a comment on his behalf Tuesday.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Port Jervis man sentenced in 2022 attempted murder involving hammer