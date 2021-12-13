Port Jervis woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in baby girl's 2019 death

A Port Jervis woman pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in the 2019 death of her prematurely born baby daughter, who was left exposed to freezing temperatures.

Nicole H. Layman, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, a felony, before Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown. She will be sentenced Feb. 28.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, who announced the guilty plea, said the case began when Port Jervis police officers responded to a report of a dead baby found in a vacant lot adjacent to Hornbeck Avenue on the night of Nov. 12, 2019.

The officers found the body of a newborn baby girl, Sophia Grace Hadden. A subsequent investigation determined she had been born that night and had died of exposure to the elements.

Layman was arrested in February of 2020, following an investigation by Port Jervis police, assisted by state police, the Orange County Medical Examiner's office and Hoovler's office.

The investigation included executing a search warrant at Layman's home, conducting an autopsy on Sophia and then obtaining laboratory analysis of tissue samples obtained during the autopsy.

In pleading guilty, Layman admitted that she had just given birth to Sophia, and that she left the newborn exposed to the elements without notifying anyone, Hoovler said.

"The individual circumstances surrounding an offender's state of mind, including their capacity to truly appreciate the seriousness of their offense beforehand, and whether or not they engaged in extensive planning are all proper sentencing considerations," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office.

Hoovler said his office will recommend that Layman be sentenced to five to 15 years in state prison.

"While consigning an infant to die of exposure is, by definition, unnecessary, illegal and barbaric, I believe that a sentence of five to fifteen years in state prison in this case would strike a just balance between the seriousness of the conduct and some mitigating factors attributable to this particular defendant," Hoovler said in the statement.

He added it is important that everyone know that help is available in Orange County for those who believe they are unable to care for their children.

Pending her sentencing, Layman continues to be held in Orange County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, $3 million secured bond or $5 million partially secured bond.

Layman's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Port Jervis mom admits role in baby's death in freezing weather