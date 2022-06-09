Port Leyden man, Rome woman face drug and weapon possession charges

Jun. 9—PORT LEYDEN — A town of Lyonsdale man and a Rome woman face drug and weapon possession charges after a search warrant executed at the man's residence in May allegedly uncovered two "ghost" guns as well cocaine and methamphetamine.

Lucas W. Dafoe, 31, of 8012 Moose River Road, is charged by the Lewis County Drug Task Force with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Heather L. Baker, 32, of Rome, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a single count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to a statement released Thursday by the task force, it executed a search warrant at Mr. Dafoe's residence on May 24 with assistance from the state police's Special Operations Response Team and Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The task force said the search was a result of an investigation into cocaine and methamphetamine. As a result of the search, officers found two loaded 9mm Glock-style "ghost" guns, 30 rounds of high-capacity .223 magazines, numerous rounds of 9mm ammunition, a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun, brass knuckles and a throwing star.

A ghost gun is a firearm often sent to buyers partially assembled for the buyer to acquire the parts to finish building it. The guns typically contain no serial number, making them untraceable.

The search also allegedly uncovered 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 8 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 12 alprazolam pills, four hits of suspected LSD and materials used for weighing and packaging drugs. There was also $2,990 in cash found, the task force said.

Mr. Dafoe was arraigned in Central Arraignment Part court and was held at the Lewis County jail on $10,000 bail. Ms. Baker was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

The task force said additional charges are expected as a result of the investigation.