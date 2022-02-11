Port man accused of setting fires committed to hospital

Feb. 11—NEWBURYPORT — Although a court clinician deemed Brett Henderson competent to stand trial for allegedly setting several small fires around the city, it is unclear whether the Merrimac Street man can be held criminally responsible.

With that information, Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle on Thursday ordered Henderson committed to Bridgewater State Hospital to undergo further evaluation. Henderson will be back before a judge on March 1 by which time the court is hoping to have a clearer picture as how to proceed.

During the clinician's appearance in court, via video conference, she told Doyle that Henderson grasped court concepts such as evidence and plea options and was aware of how serious the charges were. But the clinician said she still needed more time with Henderson before she could determine whether he was criminally responsible.

Henderson, 40, was last arraigned on Dec. 31, 2021, a day after he allegedly tried to set another small fire on Water Street. At the time of his Dec. 30, 2021, arrest he had already been accused of setting fires in dumpsters, trash cans and a shed.

Henderson was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and attempting to set a fire. The assault and battery charge stems from an altercation with a friend who called Henderson crazy when Henderson tried to light a Water Street dumpster on fire, according to court records.

In mid-December, Henderson was arraigned in the same courthouse on charges of burning a building and disorderly conduct after police say he set fire to a utility shed at Pioneer Park. Although Henderson was released on personal recognizance, he was ordered to stay out of trouble with the law and not to possess any incendiary devices except for matches.

Henderson is also believed to have set several other small fires in dumpsters and trash cans around the city in November and December. Police say he was spotted hanging around the scene of at least three of the fires, a common trait among arsonists.

Story continues

Before his arraignment in mid-December, Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Steve Bradbury gave police a list of six recent suspicious fires dating back to Nov. 25. The list included dumpster fires on South Pond Street, Prince Place, and at the Sea Level restaurant, and trash barrel fires on Water Street and Inn Street.

The Inn Street fire took place around 8 a.m. on Dec. 12. Henderson was spotted on Inn Street around the same time and was questioned by Officer Michael Falite, according to Newburyport police Inspector Michael Sugrue's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.