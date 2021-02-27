Port man arraigned in felony assault and battery case

Feb. 26—NEWBURYPORT — An Orange Street man charged with felony assault and battery after what local police called "an all out fight" outside his home last month must stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victim, according to Newburyport District Court records.

In addition to assault and battery with serious bodily injury, 33-year-old Derek Dowling was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned in District Court on Feb. 12, and released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court on March 18 for a pretrial hearing.

If Dowling is charged with another offense, his release could be revoked, according to court records.

Court records also show that on the night of the fight, Jan. 10, Dowling charged out of his apartment after the alleged victim backed his truck into a stairway, ripping a railing away from the structure. The collision shook the entire apartment and damaged a television inside, prompting Dowling to run outside and confront the driver.

Officer Kevin Martin wrote that Dowling and the driver began arguing, then a shoving match turned into a brawl. At one point during the confrontation, Dowling threw the other man to the ground, where his face hit a flower planter and bricks or the pavement, causing multiple fractures.

A friend of the alleged victim, who was in the truck at the time of the collision, then grabbed Dowling and placed him in a choke hold to stop him from attacking his friend, according to Martin's report.