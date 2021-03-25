Port man arrested in Amesbury after struggle with police

Mar. 25—AMESBURY — A Newburyport man with seven warrants for his arrest was picked up by local police Monday afternoon on Pond View Avenue, but not before an officer was forced to tackle him after he tried to avoid capture, according to Newburyport District Court records.

At his arraignment the next morning, Tyler Thistlewood, 27, of Woodman Way was ordered held on $2,500 on the charges related to his arrest Monday. The charges include resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to stop for police, fentanyl possession and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

But because there were several warrants for Thistlewood's arrest, some of them for failing to appear in court to answer to previous charges, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him held without bail.

Thistlewood is due back in court April 14 for a pretrial hearing.

Based on Thistlewood's numerous run-ins with police, he was seen by Officer Neil Moody driving a white Honda west on Route 110. Knowing Thistlewood was wanted by police, Moody radioed in the sighting.

A few moments later, Officer Travis Tremblay saw the Honda leave a CVS parking lot on Main Street. Thistlewood saw Tremblay, too, and cut across Main Street into the adjacent Cumberland Farms parking lot. He then drove through the lot and onto Route 110, heading west in an attempt to lose the officer, according to Tremblay's report.

Tremblay caught up with Thistlewood at the intersection of Route 110 and Pond View Avenue (Route 150) and pulled him over. Thistlewood was ordered out of the car and told he was going to be arrested. When Tremblay began handcuffing Thistlewood, he began pulling away and thrashing his arms.

"He broke free from me and attempted to run away on foot across Pond View Avenue. I regained control of him and tackled him to the ground. When he fell to the ground I landed on top of him," Tremblay wrote in his report.

Tremblay was able to keep Thistlewood on the ground as he handcuffed him. By this time, Moody and Officer Teagan Davis arrived to help make the arrest.

Story continues

With Tremblay watching Thistlewood, Moody and Davis conducted what police call an "inventory search" of the Honda before it was to be towed away. Inside the car, police found fentanyl and 10 used hypodermic needles inside a backpack, according to Tremblay's report.

At Thistlewood's arraignment, his attorney, Charles Nierman, told Doyle that his client was addicted to opiates. He also told the judge that Thistlewood did not know there was a warrant for his arrest and that he was not trying to escape from Tremblay.

Instead, Thistlewood turned toward Tremblay to ask him why he was being arrested, he said. That was when Tremblay tackled him out of the blue, according to Nierman.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.