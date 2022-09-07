Port man arrested after Low Street car chase

Sep. 7—NEWBURYPORT — A Low Street man was charged with about a dozen offenses after leading police on a Sunday morning car chase that ended with him crashing in front of his building, according to local police.

Sergei Draleau, 35, was brought to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental evaluation following his arrest and remained there until his arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

In addition to failing to stop for police, Draleau was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, failing to yield at an intersection, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper turn, failing to stop or yield and two marked lanes violation.

Following Draleau's arraignment, he was transported to the Solomon Carter Fuller Mental Health Center for a competency/criminal responsibility evaluation. He is due back in court on Sept. 23, according to an Essex District Attorney spokesperson.

Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said Draleau walked up to police as they were responding to a multi-car crash on Low Street around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. He got so close to the crash scene as cars were being pulled apart that Officer Kevin Martin asked him to step back. Draleau did as he was told but got back into his Honda Pilot and began blaring his horn for between five and 10 seconds. He then drove erratically through the crash site at a high rate of speed. Martin recognized the driver as the same man who had approached the crash site and based on his behavior believed he needed to be stopped.

"His behavior was so erratic it became imperative to stop him," Simons said.

Martin got into his cruiser and went after him. Draleau hit speeds up to 55 mph as he drove back and forth on Low Street before heading towards Heritage Towers where he lived. Draleau then crashed his Honda Pilot at the entrance and tried to evade police on foot. Officers were able to catch him however and placed him under arrest, according to Simons.

No one was injured at the crash site but one officer suffered a minor injury while chasing Draleau on foot, Simons added.

Simons went on to commend his officers for showing restraint, superior judgement and for deescalating the situation.

'The did a really good job," Simons said.

According to court records, Draleau has been in and out of trouble with the law for years. In 2019, Draleau was accused of attacking two homeless men in their tent by the MBTA commuter rail station. In January 2018, Draleau was arrested for breaking into a Buck Street residence.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

