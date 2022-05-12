Port man banned from local supermarkets for 2 years

May 12—NEWBURYPORT — A local man accused of fondling himself while parked at Market Basket and Shaw's last year was ordered to stay away from both supermarkets for two years after reaching a plea deal Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

Malcolm Hein Jr., 71, of Carter Street was charged Feb. 18, 2021, with open and gross lewdness, and driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.

During Tuesday's appearance in court, Hein admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of the charges and was sentenced to six months in jail for the second drunken driving offense. The open and gross lewdness charge was continued without a finding for two years. However, jail time was suspended for two years while on probation. During that time, Hein must not only stay away from the supermarkets but must stay away and have no contact with his victims. He must also pay $300 in fees and fines and not drive in Massachusetts for two years.

Newburyport police Officer Eric Marshall was off duty on Feb. 17, 2021, about 4:15 p.m. when he received word from a friend that there was a suspicious man in the Market Basket plaza driving around to different parking spots so he could watch women unload their groceries.

"(The reporting party) further related that it appeared as if the male was masturbating while staring at these women," Marshall wrote in his report.

By the time Marshall caught up with Hein, he had driven over to the Shaw's parking lot at Port Plaza and parked close to another woman unloading her groceries. Marshall then asked his friend to call 911.

As Marshall walked toward Hein's car, the officer could see him fondling himself, the officer wrote in his report. Hein was so fixated on the woman he was watching that he was caught completely by surprise when Marshall began talking to him.

Marshall identified himself as a Newburyport police officer and arrested Hein on a charge of open and gross lewdness.

Story continues

Hein said Marshall had no right to arrest him because he was in the privacy of his own car. He also accused Marshall of pulling his pants down.

"I advised him that too was not the case. He said 'we'll see in court,'" Marshall wrote in his report.

While speaking to Hein, Marshall wrote in his report that he noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and saw signs of alcohol impairment. Marshall attempted to inform the woman in the Shaw's parking lot about what he said had just happened but she had driven away.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.