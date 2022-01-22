Port man who barricaded himself in apartment released from jail

Jan. 21—NEWBURYPORT — After serving roughly a year of his 18-month sentence, a former Atkinson Street man who drew a massive police response when he barricaded himself inside his apartment last January, was released Friday from jail.

Henry Taft, 58, will be taken to a western Massachusetts behavioral health treatment facility for a to-be-determined amount of time, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Early last month, Taft pleaded guilty to misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and was sentenced to a year-and-a-half behind bars.

But because Taft, 58, has remained in custody since his early January 2021 arrest, he was given credit for 331 days served. He was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to stay out of Newburyport. Taft must also remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear a GPS tracking device and must not have any weapons.

On New Year's Day of 2021, a jogger saw Taft after he broke into a Kent Street gas station about 8 a.m. and then followed him as he made his way back to Atkinson Street, according to a police report. The witness then called police, saying Taft told him he smashed a window at the gas station.

"I broke it, call the cops," the witness recounted Taft saying, according to Newburyport police.

Another witness called police, saying she saw Taft carrying a gun as he walked toward his Atkinson Street home.

More than a dozen heavily armed police with at least two armored vehicles surrounded Taft's residence after he refused orders by police to come out. After SWAT members from across the region converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out about 75 minutes later. Police closed nearby streets and sent an automated phone call asking residents near Atkinson Street to shelter in place.

After Taft surrendered to the SWAT team, local police officers swept the residence. They found a knife without a blade and a butane torch that resembled a handgun. Police also found two packs of cigarettes reportedly stolen from the gas station, according to a police report.

