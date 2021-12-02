Port man who barricaded himself in apartment gets jail time

Dec. 2—NEWBURYPORT — A former Atkinson Street resident, whose decision to barricade himself inside his apartment on New Year's Day drew a massive police response, was sentenced to 18 months in jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges.

More than a dozen heavily armed police with at least two armored vehicles surrounded Henry Taft's residence after he refused orders by police to come out. After SWAT members from across the region converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out about 75 minutes later. Police closed nearby streets and sent an automated phone call asking residents near Atkinson Street to shelter in place.

Following his arrest, Taft was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

On Wednesday in Newburyport District Court, Taft pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

But because Taft, 58, has remained in custody since his early January arrest, he was given credit for 331 days served. He was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to stay out of Newburyport. Taft must also remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear a GPS tracking device and must not have any weapons.

He is expected to spend some of his probation at a behavioral health treatment center in western Massachusetts.

In 2011, Taft holed himself inside his Ashland Place home in Gloucester, drawing police and regional SWAT teams into a three-hour standoff. After he was arrested, police found guns, ammunition, a machete and pills, according to a Gloucester Daily Times story.

Roughly five years later in Newburyport, Taft was charged with indecent exposure, assault on a police dog, threatening to commit a crime (murder), malicious destruction of property worth more than $250, and disorderly conduct after allegedly exposing himself at a Storey Avenue pizza parlor.

On New Year's Day of this year, a jogger saw Taft after he broke into the Kent Street gas station about 8 a.m. and then followed him as he made his way back to Atkinson Street, according to a police report. The witness then called police, saying Taft told him he smashed a window at the gas station.

"I broke it, call the cops," the witness recounted Taft saying, according to Newburyport police.

Another witness called police, saying she saw Taft carrying a gun as he walked to Atkinson Street.

After Taft surrendered to the SWAT team, local police officers swept the residence. They found a knife without a blade and a butane torch that resembled a handgun. Police also found two packs of cigarettes reportedly stolen from the gas station, according to a police report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

