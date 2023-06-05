Port Matilda man charged for stabbing 16 year old with machete in State College

A 19-year-old man was arrested in State College early Monday morning and is facing several charges after he allegedly stabbed a 16 year old with a machete.

Emanuel Cespedes, of Port Matilda, was charged with a first degree felony, among other charges, for striking the teen with a machete multiple times, according to the criminal complaint, causing multiple lacerations.

The State College Borough Police Department responded to an apartment in the 3000 block of Plaza Drive in State College around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a 16-year-old male who was stabbed, the criminal complaint states. The teen told police he knew the suspect as “Malo,” and that two other juvenile witnesses were also there.

According to the criminal complaint, the 16 year old went onto the balcony for fresh air, while the others remained inside. When he came back in, Cespedes struck him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground, the complaint states. Cespedes continued to assault him, it states, yelling, “you set me up to get robbed.” He then realized Cespedes was striking him with what appeared to/or believed to be a machete, the complaint states.

Cespedes and the two others left the apartment and took the teen’s backpack with them.

The 16 year old had multiple injuries, including a six-inch laceration on his right shoulder blade, a two-inch laceration on his left ankle and a smaller laceration on his right arm, the complaint states. He was transported to UPMC Altoona.

Police took a description of Cespedes’ vehicle from the victim, who knew he was from New York. Police looked up names and canvassed the area where one of the juveniles resides. Officers saw a vehicle that matched the description with a New York registration leaving the area. They found the car with its four-ways flashing in front of the Pugh Street Sheetz, at which point one of the officers recognized the driver as Cespedes from a traffic stop a few weeks ago, the complaint states. Officers spoke with Cespedes there before leaving.

The 16 year old was able to identify Cespedes through a photograph shown to him by an officer. Police found Cespedes’ address, went there and transported him to the police station.

Cespedes is facing charges for aggravated assault and robbery both felonies, simple assault and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a summary offense.

Cespedes is confined in the Centre County Correctional Facility and was unable to post the $150,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 14 in front of Magisterial District Judge Steven Lachman.