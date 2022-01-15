🌱 Port Offers Scholarships To LBUSD Seniors + Tsunami Advisory

Good morning, Long Beach, and happy National Fig Newton Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. For example, if you’re planning on driving anywhere, fuel up at the Noil USA on 1234 West Cowles Street. Regular unleaded currently costs $4.14 a gallon.

The Port is accepting applications for its scholarships until March 1. Also, stay out of the ocean. Finally, the MLK celebration is going virtual.



First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 71 Low: 54.

Here are the top stories in Long Beach today:

If you’re a LBUSD high school senior who’s considering a career in “international trade, logistics, and other port-related industries,” the Port of Long Beach encourages you to apply for one of its college scholarships. The application process opened Thursday and will go through March 1. Individual scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 and are awarded to “full- and part-time students, as well as those enrolling in trade programs.” (My News LA) Mayor Robert Garcia warned residents Saturday morning that a Tsunami Advisory was in effect due to “an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific island nation of Tonga.” An advisory means that you should stay out of the water and stay away from shores because of rip currents and waves up to three feet tall. While this doesn’t sound like much, the LB Marine Safety Division Chief warns that “it doesn’t take a lot to snap the lines off boats and thrust the docks around.” (@LongBeachMayor, LB Post) Due to rising COVID numbers, the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration has been postponed. However, Council Member Suely Saro from the Sixth District has found a work-around. They will “present the Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Day of Celebration and Service, a previous recording of the 2021 celebration.” You can watch it Sunday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m. (Long Beach City) The Port is now dealing with its own Omicron outbreak, we learned Friday. “Hundreds of dockworkers” are out sick, quarantined, or waiting for test results. Also, insiders report that the “Omicron surge has also hit truckers hard, with about one-third of that work population currently out, as well as warehouse workers.” As of Wednesday, there were 104 container ships backed up. (Daily News) As of Thursday, the City reported 1,939 news COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Almost 30% of residents test positive for the virus. In the county, health officials saw more than 40,000 new cases on Friday. At this time, 80% of adult ICU beds are occupied. (LB Post)

Story continues

Today in Long Beach:

Long Beach Sunday Farmers Market at East Marina Drive, South of 2nd Street (9 AM to 2 PM)

‘Maya-Animals’ Sunday Brunch Experience at the Hotel Maya (12 PM to 3 PM)

Whisky Wonderland 2022 ~The 5th at Roxanne's Cocktail Lounge & Latin Grill (12 PM to 6 PM)

Alex’s Bar presents Matinee Show With Supersuckers + Scott H. Biram + Jenny Don't & The Spurs + Rod Gator (2 PM)

LA/Long Beach Lesbians Who Meditate meet at Coronado Avenue & East Ocean Boulevard (2 PM)

From my notebook:

Leadership Long Beach has partnered with local Long Beach Senior Care facilities to connect community members to isolated Senior residents. Community members have the opportunity to write a meaningful personal letter to a Senior. (Facebook)

A kind Bluff Park neighbor found a dog at Ocean & Temple in the alley. Please call if you know where he belongs. 760 861-5678 (Nextdoor)

Our Central Wrigley neighbor needs a reliable, AFFORDABLE mechanic in the area to get their radiator fixed. Any recommendations? (Nextdoor)

A Historic Zaferia Village-Cir neighbor wants to know if there are any cheap places to go bowling. (Nextdoor)

Our Cal Heights neighbor is in search of an expert you hired & recommend that sands, repairs cracks, cleans, primes, paints and seals old bathroom tiles. (Nextdoor)

