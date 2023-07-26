Port Orange girl, 11, arrested for falsely reporting to 911 that her friend was kidnapped

An 11-year-old Port Orange girl who texted 911 operators to falsely report that her friend had been kidnapped by an armed man was arrested Wednesday for reporting a false crime, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child reported that her 14-year-old friend had been taken by an armed kidnapper driving a white van traveling south on Interstate 95 in Oak Hill, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

The girl was charged with making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, a felony, and misuse of 911, a misdemeanor. She was transported to the Family Resource Center for processing, then transferred to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Daytona Beach, Williams said.

When the girl sent the message saying she was in a blue Jeep following the kidnapper’s van on I-95 in Oak Hill, multiple deputies responded, along with police from Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange. A sheriff’s helicopter also joined the search for the suspect and the van, Williams said.

For 90 minutes the girl texted updates including a description of the suspect, who she reported had a gun, Williams said.

After no suspect or van was found, sheriff’s deputies traced the messages, which led them to the girl’s home in Port Orange at 10:23 a.m., Williams said.

Deputies made contact with the child’s father who said she was at home, Williams said. As deputies approached the girl her cell phone rang when 911 dispatchers called it, Williams said.

The child told deputies she got the idea to prank 911 through a YouTube challenge and thought it “would be funny,” Williams said.

But Sheriff Mike Chitwood was not amused.

“This kind of prank activity is dangerous – we’re going to investigate every incident but today it wasted valuable resources that might have helped someone else who legitimately needed our help,” Chitwood said in a release.

