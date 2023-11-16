Port Orange homeowner fatally shoots intruder trying to force way into home, police say

A Port Orange homeowner fatally shot an intruder trying to force their way into a residence early Thursday morning, according to police.

Port Orange Police stated officers responded at 12:05 a.m. Thursday to the 5900 block of Pelham Drive in reference to a burglary to an occupied dwelling, the release stated.

“During this incident, the homeowner fatally shot the intruder, as that person was forcibly attempting to enter the residence,” police stated.

Police stated the investigation is continuing and more details would be “released at a later time.” Police asked anyone with additional information regarding the case to call Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897.

