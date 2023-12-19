Port Orange hopes land purchase can help alleviate flooding in surrounding neighborhoods

The city of Port Orange recently purchased a plot of land to relocate a lift station and a storm water retention pond.

It’s at 819 Madeline Ave. and is the first phase of a much larger plan meant to alleviate flooding in surrounding neighborhoods.

Patrick Phillips lives in the Sugar Forrest community right across the street. He has had water in his home more than once.

“There is green space here. There is green space there. And the water backs up and comes into our yards and our homes,” Phillips said.

He isn’t convinced the city’s plan will make a huge difference. But Engineering Director Junos Reed said it’s not necessarily meant to.

“We are undergoing a lot of big projects and a lot of projects that will help alleviate flooding,” Reed said. “This is just a small step. A small initial step.”

Design for the project will take about 10 months.

The city hopes to start construction in winter 2025.

