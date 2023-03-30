Port Orange man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing

Gavel

A Port Orange man is facing up to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man who kicked a plate with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich out of his hands, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

A jury Thursday found Donald Perryman III, 32, guilty of manslaughter with a weapon, a first-degree felony, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn set sentencing for April 10 at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

According to an obituary, the victim, Kenneth Pitti, was 53 and lived in Port Orange.

Port Orange police were called to a fight involving Perryman and Pitti in a mobile home in the 400 block of Leslie Drive at 9:32 p.m., March 27, 2022, according to police.

During the fight, Pitti suffered stab wounds and later died at a hospital, police said.

Pitti had been invited over to the mobile home where Perryman was living.

Pitti kicked a plate out of Perryman's hands, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The situation escalated with Perryman grabbing a knife and stabbing Pitt, according to court records.

Assistant State Attorney Mark Interlicchio prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Port Orange man convicted in fatal stabbing faces up to 30 years