Port Orange man guilty of first-degree murder in killing of marijuana dealer

Terek Mneimne is on trial charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his friend Jeffrey Schusky on Jan. 18, 2020 in Daytona Beach.

A Port Orange man was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a marijuana dealer at a beachside motel three years ago in Daytona Beach.

Tarek Mneimne, 36, was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Jeffrey Schusky. Jurors began hearing testimony in the case Tuesday in Circuit Judge Karen Foxman’s courtroom at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

The charge carries a mandatory life in prison.

Mneimne’s co-defendant, Taylor Holcomb-Barber, 31, is also charged with first-degree murder, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is scheduled to go on trial in November. Holcomb-Barber was not friends with Schusky.

Schusky was dealing marijuana and related products, such as marijuana edibles, out of Room 7 at the Happy Holiday Motel at 1617 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach, moving around from motel to motel.

Mneimne was a friend of Schusky’s and was visiting him on the night of Jan. 18, 2020, according to Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones.

Mneimne knew that Schusky had a pair of duffle bags with marijuana and cash in the room. Daytona Beach Police would later find more than $5,000 in cash in a duffel bag and other spots in the room.

Trigones said that Mneimne left the motel room and went to Ormond Beach to pick up his close friend, Holcomb-Barber. The two returned to the Happy Holiday.

Holcomb-Barber, armed with a gun, climbed into Schusky’s room through a back window, Trigones said. Holcomb-Barber shot Schusky who after a struggle ran out of the room and died in front of the motel manager’s office.

Holcomb-Barber grabbed some items and fled through the back window. He dropped his cellphone as he fled. Investigators found it along with another cellphone outside near the back window.

Police also found some other items, including a crossbow that belonged to Schusky.

Mneimne’s defense attorney, Antonio Tomas, told jurors that his client didn't plan to rob Schusky, who was Mneimne’s “best friend,” and certainly had no intention of killing him.

Tomas said Holcomb-Barber took the gun from Schusky during a struggle and shot him.

Holcomb-Barber than returned to the car with a gun and at gunpoint told Mneimne to drive, Tomas said. He said that Mneimne did not receive anything taken from the room.

Tomas said that Mneimne went to the police the next day and told them what happened.

